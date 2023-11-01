Officials working to fix Nueces County website

The current site nuecesco.com went down at midnight - the current domain had expired and someone else bought it



Nueces County has slowly been in the process of being more in line with other cities and changing the domain to nuecescountytx.gov



Now they are rapidly trying to move to the new domain, 75% of the county has already transitioned to a new email address. The email is the same but the address is now @nuecescountytx.gov



The website is still down, no timetable for when it will be up but it is being worked on



Anyone who has recently submitted county applications, board appointments, etc. should call that department and follow up to make sure whatever you sent in was received



All departments are sending out emails to notify those on their email lists of the change, people should not disregard it as spam

