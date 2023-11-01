Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials working to fix Nueces County website

Nueces County
Alexis Scott
Nueces County
Posted at 2023-11-01T16:27:04-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 17:27:04-04
  • The current site nuecesco.com went down at midnight - the current domain had expired and someone else bought it
  • Nueces County has slowly been in the process of being more in line with other cities and changing the domain to nuecescountytx.gov
  • Now they are rapidly trying to move to the new domain, 75% of the county has already transitioned to a new email address. The email is the same but the address is now @nuecescountytx.gov
  • The website is still down, no timetable for when it will be up but it is being worked on
  • Anyone who has recently submitted county applications, board appointments, etc. should call that department and follow up to make sure whatever you sent in was received
  • All departments are sending out emails to notify those on their email lists of the change, people should not disregard it as spam

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will have more information for you as it becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops