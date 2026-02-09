Since 2024, the City of Odem has been without its own police department. However, recent discussions by city leaders are weighing the possibilities of the department's return.

In 2023, Odem was working with a $200,000 per month deficit. One of the ways the city combated said deficit was passing a budget that eliminated all police positions, minus the police chief. Police Chief Gerardo Ochoa retired the following year.

Odem residents mixed on police department's possible return

Since his retirement, the city has relied on the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety for law enforcement.

The recent push for reinstating the department has come from council members Isaac Dominguez and Mayor Pro-Tem Billy Huerta, according to Mayor David Maldonado.

"They (Dominguez and Huerta) wanted toput it up for discussion and see where we were financially and see if bringing back even a small force was financially possible," Maldonado told KRIS 6 News. "Some of their concerns are that the sheriff's department's response time might not be adequate and they'd like to see some local police that maybe will be able to respond a little quicker."

For Maldonado himself, he feels the city's finances can be directed elsewhere.

KRIS 6 News The City of Odem's former police station.

"I don't feel that we're in a position right now to bring back the police department," Maldonado said. "I think that the sheriff's department has been doing a really good job for us."

Maldonado continued, "I'm not against the police department itself, but we do have a lot of issues with our infrastructure."

Earlier in the year, inspectors found extensive corrosion and coating failure both inside and outside the city's water tower, with some steel plates deteriorated to the point that holes have formed.

The sentiment of infrastructure is shared by some residents. "I think the water tower needs fixing and there's other street repairs need to be done, so I think there's other urgent matters," Odem resident Gilbert Pena told KRIS 6 News. "I think we're all right without a police department. It's been a couple of years and it's a relatively peaceful town and we had no problems with anybody."

Others, however, feel a department is necessary. "I think it'd be a good step and that way it take the pressure off Sinton and having to send their police department over here," Ernie Lane explained to KRIS 6 News. "I think it keeps it from getting worse when you have a police department."

KRIS 6 News The water tower overlooking the city of Odem. The city council hopes to overhaul the tower in the near future.

Residents who did not wish to speak with KRIS 6 News on-camera were also split on the department's return.

In regard to Sinton, Sheriff Oscar Rivera shared some insight. Since Odem's department shuttered its doors, getting exact crime statistics isn't possible. However, Rivera told KRIS 6 News that his office likely received 2,600 calls from Odem over the course of a year.

Additionally, Rivera added his office is "grateful" Odem "does not have a bad crime problem."

Maldonado explained that discussions around the department's possible return will continue, with factors such as pay being a current point of contention. "A lot of the police departments around our area are paying $50,000 and above and they're unable to keep staff or hire staff."

"So we gotta make sure that our budget, if we're going to move forward with it, is competitive and that it's something that we can sustain throughout the years going forward."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!