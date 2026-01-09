Odem-Edroy ISD issues new statement following alleged bus assault

ODEM, Tx — Odem-Edroy Independent School District has issued a new statement to parents regarding alleged assaults that occurred on a high school bus December 9, but continues to refuse to answer questions about the status of three coaches who were present during the incident.

The January 9 letter from Superintendent Yolanda Carr follows up on the district's initial December 12, 2025, parent notification. In it, Carr states the district cannot share specific details "out of respect for the ongoing law enforcement investigation, and in compliance with state and federal privacy laws."

The letter adds that "any form of harassment, assault, or inappropriate conduct is unacceptable and contrary to the Odem-Edroy Independent School District's values, culture, and policies" and notes the district "continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the Texas Rangers as the investigation remains ongoing."

Christopher Jacob Soto was arrested on Sunday and charged with indecency with a child following the alleged incident in December. Soto turned 19 on Monday.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, on Dec. 9, Soto assaulted an Odem-Edroy ISD juvenile student in an Odem-Edroy ISD school bus while returning from a basketball game in Hebbronville, Texas.

That parent spoke with KRIS 6 News on Monday about what happened to his son. "He (his son) was stripped, held down, and his shirt was pulled over his head, his pants were pulled off, and they attempted to remove his underwear," the father said. He also said students touched his son's genitals during the assault, while another student recorded the incident.

KRIS 6 News has made multiple requests for information about the employment status of three coaches who were present on the bus during the alleged December 9 incident. The district has not responded to these requests.

According to a second parent KRIS 6 News spoke with on Tuesday, parents involved in the matter have also not been officially notified about any personnel actions. The parent told KRIS 6 News that their only knowledge of the coaches and their employment status was through hearsay.

Both parents KRIS 6 News spoke with expressed frustration about how school officials characterized the incident and the response of the three coaches who were present on the bus.

According to one parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, "the older student (Soto) grabbed my son, and I guess kind of started dry humping him." The parent said her son began kicking before the bus driver turned on the lights. According to the parent, no coaches got up and only told the students to "settle down."

"When I talked to the principal last week, she said, 'Well, you know the way the boys discussed it, it seemed to just be horse playing that got out of hand,'" the parent told KRIS 6 News. "I can understand them wrestling or, you know, on the floor, but it's beyond out of hand when there's private parts of your body being touched or you being grabbed in a sexual way."

"That's not out of hand, that's just disgusting," the parent said.

The parent also told KRIS 6 News: "The fact that the coaches didn't even react at all, this school is notorious for letting things get brushed under the rug because of who you know, and if you're not related to somebody in the school, then they don't do anything."

When KRIS 6 News previously requested information, Superintendent Carr responded: "The District is in receipt of your written request. Please note that under the Texas Government Code, the request must ask for records or information already in existence. The Public Information Act does not require a governmental body to answer questions."

Carr continued: "I am attaching a copy of the District's December 12, 2025, public statement. This concludes the District's response to your request. The District will take no further action."

KRIS 6 News visited Odem-Edroy ISD on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of speaking with Superintendent Carr in person; however, she was not in her office at the time.

KRIS 6 News has also reached out to each member of the Odem-Edroy ISD school board for comment on the matter.

Superintendent Carr's latest statement confirms "the District continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the Texas Rangers as the investigation remains ongoing."

The Odem-Edroy ISD school board is scheduled to meet on Monday, January 12.

KRIS 6 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

