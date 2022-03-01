Nuevo Cafe permanently closes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Nueve Cafe announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday that they have permanently closed their doors.

The restaurant thanked their customers, staff and artists who contributed to the cafe's atmosphere.

See their full announcement:

"Today we share heart-breaking news...

We permanently closed our doors yesterday 2/28/22.

Thank you to all of our amazing customers who supported us over the years.

Thank you to all of our staff who made Nuevo Cafe a warm, friendly place to come enjoy the most delicious food.

Thank you to all of our artists who shared their work with us over the years and inspired so much creativity.

We love you and we will miss you.

It's time for a new chapter to begin.

With love,

The Nuevo Cafe Family

P.S. If you are an artist who had art hanging on our walls, you will be contacted this week to arrange a pick-up time. If you don't receive a call by Friday, please send us a message."

The cafe was known for their popular poblano soup. In 2020, it was voted as favorite soup in the 12th annual Souper Bowl competition.