Nueces River Bridge Project paving to cause I-37 lane closures this weekend

TxDOT's contractor on the Nueces River Bridge Project will conduct final paving operations the nights of Sunday, July 19, through Tuesday, July 21.

Various alternating lane closures will be needed on I-37 northbound and the I-37/US 77 northbound direct connector nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. One lane of the US 77 northbound direct connector will remain open at all times.

The right lane of I-37 northbound will be closed from the Nueces River to ½ mile north of the US 77 interchange.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment.

Motorists can expect recurring nighttime closures to continue between Sharpsburg Road and US 77 until project completion, which is estimated by the end of 2026. Recurring lane and ramp closures may occur on Sunday through Thursday nights between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice.

The I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project is an $85 million project to rebuild and elevate the bridges over the river and reconstruct about 3 miles of the interstate from just south of Redbird Lane to the US 77 interchange.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

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