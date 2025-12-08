Nueces Electric linemen spread holiday joy shopping with Ben Bolt ISD students

More than a dozen Ben Bolt Elementary students experienced the joy of holiday shopping on Friday, Dec. 5, thanks to linemen from Nueces Electric Cooperative who traded their bucket trucks for shopping carts in the annual "Shopping with a Lineman" program.

The five-year-old program selects one local school each year, and this year Ben Bolt Elementary was chosen. NEC employees fully fund the initiative, raising $7,000 this year to take 15 students on a special shopping trip.

For lineman Dominick Garcia, returning to his hometown school held special significance.

"Luckily, this year, we got my hometown school - Ben Bolt," Garcia said.

Garcia remembers the close-knit community where he grew up and understands the challenges many families face.

"Growing up there - it's a small town - everyone knows everyone, so basically we're all family. Everyone's a family there. One helps out here," Garcia said.

Nueces Electric linemen spread holiday joy shopping with elementary students

The program addresses real need in the community. According to CensusReporter.org, nearly 17 percent of Ben Bolt residents live below the poverty line, making the linemen's generosity particularly meaningful.

"I always told God I wanted to do something for my community - growing up. And I feel like this is my calling — serving people, serving my friends and family," Garcia said.

Alyssa Naranjo, also from Ben Bolt and participating for the first time, witnessed the students' excitement firsthand.

"I know it's going to mean so much to them. You know - they were extremely grateful and ecstatic," Naranjo said.

Students are nominated by school administrators based on academics, behavior, and financial need. The shopping experience goes beyond toys, addressing whatever needs the children have.

"Some kids ask for toys. Some kids ask for clothes. Some kids ask for toiletries. Whatever is on that list, whatever they're needing — for sure we're going to get that taken care of for them," Naranjo said.

NEC lineman Ruben Cuellar emphasized that the program represents more than gift-giving—it's about ensuring all children can experience the joy of the holiday season.

"It's a little sad because some of us get to enjoy Christmas and some people — like I said — are underprivileged and don't really get to. So, it just makes you feel good," Cuellar said.

For the participating students, the experience serves as a reminder that their community cares about them and is there to support them during the holidays and beyond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!