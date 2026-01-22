Nueces County warming centers set to open Saturday through Tuesday ahead of extreme weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County and the city of Robstown will open a warming center in response to the upcoming cold weather in our region.

The warming center will open on Saturday, January 24, at 5:00 p.m. and remain open through mid-morning Tuesday, January 27. The warming center will be located at the Robstown Senior Community Center, 415 Mainer Rd, Robstown, TX 78380.

Officials say cots, food, and beverages will be provided. Family pets are allowed, but owners must provide their own food. Exotic pets will not be allowed at the warming center.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to and from the warming center during available hours. Bus Route 34 with a stop at #1229 (GI Forum Village 1) is the best option to take to the warming center.

