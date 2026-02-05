Nueces County sheriff's corporal arrested on felony child injury charge

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A Nueces County Sheriff's Office corporal was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of injury to a child following an investigation by Corpus Christi police.

Corporal Joel Villaseñor was taken into custody and booked into the Nueces County Jail at 3:03 p.m. on February 4, 2026. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

The incident that led to the third-degree felony charge occurred at Villaseñor's residence while he was off duty, according to authorities.

Villasenor is currently on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office pending completion of an internal affairs investigation.

