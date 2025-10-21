CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the government shutdown continues, nearly 60,000 Nueces County residents who rely on SNAP benefits are closely watching the calendar. This comes as funding for the program for November remains in jeopardy as the government shutdown continues.

If the shutdown stretches beyond Nov. 27, SNAP recipients will not receive the money they depend on to help pay for food in November.

Nueces County residents who rely on SNAP benefits could be disrupted by government shutdown

"If this continues with the government, probably families are not going to receive their snap funds," said Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Hanson expects a domino effect if benefits are disrupted.

"An increase in demand. At that point, we are prepared to react to the community as we would do for any emergency," Hanson said.

The food bank is preparing by keeping partner agencies stocked with supplies. If necessary, Hanson said they will hold larger distributions at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

"If necessary, we will have a larger distribution at the fairgrounds in Robstown. So, you know, we are going one day at a time," Hanson said.

At the Salvation Army, which helps distribute food from the food bank, leadership is also seeing increased interest from people seeking help.

"People have been calling getting some information, how we help, what days we distribute the boxes which is Tuesdays and Thursdays," said Jonathan Gonzalez, public relations coordinator for the Salvation Army.

Despite the uncertainty, Hanson finds reason for optimism during the holiday season.

"Normally, during the holidays, we have extra in assistance. Either volunteers or financial assistance. So, we're counting on that," Hanson said.

Her message to SNAP recipients is clear.

"Don't panic. Fear is our worst enemy. If you are in need, we will be here for you," Hanson said.

Texas Health and Human Services says if benefits are not issued for November, it will issue them as soon as it receives federal guidance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!