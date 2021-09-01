Nueces County reports six COVID-19 related deaths, 495 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males and two females with ages ranging in their 30's, 40’s, and 80’s.

Health officials report the comorbidities included hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, atrophy, diabetes, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the COVID-19 related death toll t0 1,023 in Nueces County.

Health officials also report there were 495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

That would bring that total case number to 59,638 coronavirus cases. So far, 52,300 have recovered.