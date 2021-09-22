Nueces County reports nine COVID-19 deaths, 88 new cases Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local doctors say nine people died due to COVID-19 related deaths.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reports the patients included six males and three females with ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Their comorbidities were not reported.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

As for now, 1,149 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses in Nueces County.

Also, doctors said there were 88 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nueces County's total case count now 64,438.

So far, 60,419 have recovered.

As for now, 228 people are currently hospitalized with 84 of those patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.