Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County reports nine COVID-19 deaths, 88 new cases Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 ventilator
Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 18:22:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local doctors say nine people died due to COVID-19 related deaths.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reports the patients included six males and three females with ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Their comorbidities were not reported.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

As for now, 1,149 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses in Nueces County.

Also, doctors said there were 88 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nueces County's total case count now 64,438.
So far, 60,419 have recovered.

As for now, 228 people are currently hospitalized with 84 of those patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education