Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County reports 374 COVID-19 cases, 12 COVID-19-related deaths

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Cranston, R.I. Rhode Island's infection rate has come down since it was the highest in the world two months ago, and many of the field hospital's 335 beds are now empty. On quiet days, the medical staff wishes they could do more. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Virus Outbreak Half Million Dead Photo Gallery
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 18:25:32-04

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of 12 COVID-19 related deaths and 374 new cases in the county. This brings the total case count to 53,774 with 922 deaths.

Health officials said the deaths were six males and six females.

Their ages range from their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The comorbidities of the patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, hypothyroidism, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

At a COVID-19 press conference, health officials said 10 out of 12 deaths reported today were unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education