Nueces County Public Health District promotes health wellness for the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whatever medical resources you are looking for, city officials provided the community with options at the Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District Health Fair.

Medical experts provided screenings for blood pressure, Diabetes, and they're even giving out COVID-19 vaccines.

Wednesday's health fair was a perfect opportunity to get educated about your health.

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District says its mission is to connect with the people they serve.

"We want to reconnect with our community. We want the community to come in, meet the providers, and learn more about the services of the health department. We want them to get wellness screenings, and education," said Dr. Fauzia Khan, Director of Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District.

Amelia Cordova says it was important for her to attend the health fair as she received her COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

But Cordova is not new to the health district. She comes often for their diabetes management program.

"I love the Health Department. I'm a member of the diabetic class. We do our walk at Selena's park. I come every three months and get my diabetes and cholesterol checked. The members here are wonderful," said patient, Amelia Cordova.

For Latonya West, it's important to stay on top of her health as she makes a conscious effort to check her blood pressure and cholesterol.

"Very important because most of the time, when you run high blood pressure, sometimes you never know how you feel. You can have high blood pressure, and you can feel excellent, and it can cause a heart attack or stroke. You just want to get it done to make sure. I am glad that they have this program here," said Latonya West.

Dozens of vendors were also lined up to help educate people about breast cancer, mental health awareness, and even the importance of donating blood.

Not only are they offering free health screening, but they're also providing community resource guides with information on other services that the health district offers.

The CCRTA is also offering free rides to anyone interested in attending the health fair. All you have to do is mention it to the bus driver.

There was a tremendous turnout from the community taking advantage of these services until the event ends at 7 p.m.

At the health fair, individuals had the opportunity to tour the health district, pick up a copy of the new Community Resource Guide, and receive or set up an appointment for preventative health services, which include: