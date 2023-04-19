Nueces County Property Tax Office will temporarily relocate to undergo renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Property Tax Office will temporarily move to a new location as work crews begin renovating.

Beginning April 19, Nueces County citizens who need to make property tax payments or make payment arrangements will need to visit the Nueces County Motor Vehicle Office on the 1st floor for the next few weeks.

"To make payments, taxpayers will need to sign in at the kiosk and choose “Property Tax” as their selection on the kiosk," said officials.

Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector Kevin Kieschnick says the Property Tax Office on 3rd third floor of the courthouse will undergo remodeling in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Officials expect the demolition and rebuild to take roughly four to five weeks.

"Property Tax Payments will move back upstairs to the third floor upon completion of the project," added officials.