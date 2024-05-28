Nueces County Primary Runoff Elections voting centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Election Day is May 28, 2024, and many voters will head to the polls for the Nueces County Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Runoff election.

Registered voters in Nueces County and surrounding counties can cast their Election Day ballot at any listed Vote Centers from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Curbside voting will be available at all locations, so call 361-888-0303 for more information.

Here is a list of Election Day Vote Centers:

Adkins Middle School – 2402 Ennis Joslin Rd. (Room A123)

Bishop Multipurpose Building – 115 S. Ash Ave. – BISHOP

Blanche Moore Elementary – 6121 Durant Dr. (Fine Arts Area)

Carroll High School – Old Campus – 5301 Weber Rd. (Front Lobby Entrance)

Club Estates Elementary – 5222 Merganser Dr. (Music Room 37)

David Berlanga Community Center – 1513 2nd St. – (Head Start Room) - AGUA DULCE

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center – 5151 McArdle Rd.

Del Mar College – Heldenfels Admin. Building – 101 Baldwin Blvd. (Foyer)

Del Mar College –Center for Economic Development – 3209 S. Staples St. (Foyer)

Del Mar College – Oso Creek Campus – 7402 Yorktown Blvd. (Culinary Arts Building – Foyer)

Del Mar College - West Campus - 4101 Old Brownsville Rd.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center – 654 Graham Rd.

Fannin Elementary – 2730 Gollihar Rd. (Cafeteria Front Area)

Garden Senior Center – 5325 Greely Dr.

Galvan Elementary - 3126 Masterson Dr.

Greenwood Senior Center – 4040 Greenwood Dr.

Hilltop Community Center – 11425 Leopard St. (SW #1)

Island Presbyterian Church – 14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.

Johnny Calderon Building – 710 E. Main St. Auditorium – ROBSTOWN

Los Encinos Elementary – 1921 Dorado St. (Front Entrance Vestibule Area)

Miller High School – 1 Battlin Buc Blvd. (Metro Gymnasium Facing Palm St.)

Nueces County ESD #4 – 5781 FM 666 (Training Room)

Oveal Williams Senior Center – 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

Port Aransas Community Center - 408 N. Alister St. Port Aransas, TX

TAMUCC – 6300 Ocean Dr. (Carlos Truan Natural Resource Center 1003)