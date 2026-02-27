Nueces County officials cut ribbon on new animal care services facility with expanded space for pets

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County held a ribbon-cutting for its new animal care services facility today, bringing major upgrades for animals in the area.

One of the biggest improvements at the new facility is the amount of space available for animals. The facility now features 32 dog kennels and 22 cat kennels.

Animal Services Manager John Herrera spoke about the upgrades.

"We made that other facility work. And this is like you said, it's state of the art, and it will be great compared to what we've had to use in the past," Herrera said.

Several animal rescue groups, along with local leaders, attended Thursday's ceremony.

"We’re incredibly proud to celebrate this important investment in our community and the care of our animals. A huge thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring this project to life! Here’s to new beginnings and lots of happy tails ahead," stated officials from Nueces County Animal Services.

Nuces County Animal Care Service Manager John Herrera said they are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but close from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. If anyone is interested in adopting a pet from the animal care services, visit their Facebook page here: Nueces County Animal Services

