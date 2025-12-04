Nueces County lifts outdoor burn ban effective today

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott has terminated the outdoor burn ban that was set to remain in effect until January 20, 2026, citing improved conditions that no longer pose a public safety hazard.

The burn ban will take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday in all unincorporated areas of Nueces County.

The Nueces County Commissioners Court originally implemented the burn ban on November 5, 2025, after determining that circumstances in unincorporated areas created public safety hazards that outdoor burning would worsen. The court authorized Scott to lift the ban early if conditions improved.

Scott determined that current circumstances in unincorporated areas of Nueces County no longer create a public safety hazard that would be made worse by outdoor burning.

The original burn ban was scheduled to remain in place until midnight on January 20, 2026.

Residents in unincorporated areas of Nueces County can now resume outdoor burning activities, though they should continue to follow standard fire safety precautions and check for any city-specific regulations that may still apply within municipal boundaries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!