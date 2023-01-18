Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kicked off this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, lambs, goats and swine moved in for the 2023 competition.

From noon until 6 p.m., students moved their animals into the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

There, the animals were weighed, judged, and ranked based on how market-ready they are.

Emma Campbell, a junior at Tuloso-Midway High School who has been part of 4-H and FFA since she was in fifth grade, is showing horses and lambs this year.

On Tuesday, she moved in one of her market lambs. She said while these projects can be difficult, the experience is well worth it.

"Well one, it's always fun to learn, and to win of course - we love the buckles, we love the ribbons - but it's also most important to just have fun," Campbell said. "I love teaching the younger kids because I know it's a domino effect. I teach their generation, they're going to teach the next generation. So at the end of the day, that's my favorite part: learning and teaching."

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show runs through the rest of the week and will feature even more competitions in poultry, cattle, rabbits, and more.