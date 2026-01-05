Nueces County Junior Livestock Show gets underway in Robstown

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway in Robstown, bringing together hundreds of young participants from across the county.

The event officially kicked off Saturday with a horse show at the equestrian arena and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 18.

Organizers say the show plays a significant role in developing leadership and responsibility among youth involved in agriculture, homemaking and industry.

The livestock show began in 1936 as a small gathering on Main Street in Robstown and has since grown into the largest county junior livestock show in Texas.

Last year, businesses and supporters helped provide a sale venue for 757 exhibitors, with total sales exceeding $1.9 million.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS BELOW:

MONDAY- JANUARY 5, 2026 4:00 - 5:00 PM Carcass Steer Check –In (Equestrian Arena)

WEDNESDAY — JANUARY 7, 2026 4:00 - 7:00 PM - Commercial Bred/Open Heifer Check In (Equestrian Arena) 5:00 PM Queen Interview (Nueces County Farm Bureau Office)

THURSDAY — JANUARY 8, 2026 8:00 AM Commercial Bred / Open Heifer Interviews & Judging (Equestrian Arena) 5:00 PM Queen Rehearsal (Tuloso Midway Preforming Arts Center)

FRIDAY — JANUARY 9, 2026 7:00 PM - Commercial Bred / Open Heifer Sale (Equestrian Arena)

SATURDAY — JANUARY 10, 2026 10:30 AM - Parade (Downtown Robstown) 12:30 PM - Fun & Free Dog Show Registration;

1:00 - Show Time (Main Arena)

1:00 PM - Carcass Steer Interview (RMBRF)

6:30 PM - Queens Contest (Tuloso Midway Preforming Arts Center)

SUNDAY — JANUARY 11, 2026 12:00 - 2:00 PM - Ag Mech (Large Projects beyond standard forklift) Check In (Exhibit Hall B)

4:00 - 6:30 PM—Market Goats/Commercial Doe Check-in/Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

MONDAY - JANUARY 12, 2026 8:00 - 10:30 AM - Homemaking Entries Check-In (Convention Center)

12:00 PM—Commercial Doe Show followed by Commercial Doe Showmanship (Main Arena)

4:00 PM—Market Goat Show followed by Market Goat Showmanship (Main Arena)

6:00 PM—Pee Wee Goat Showmanship (or 30 minuets after Market Goat Show)

TUESDAY — JANUARY 13, 2026 10:00 - 11:00 AM—Market Lambs Move in/Weigh/Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

12:00 - 12:45 PM - Breeding Sheep Check In (Exhibit Hall A) 1:00 - 4:00 PM - Large Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B)

3:00 - 6:00 PM - All Swine Move-in (Exhibit Hall B)

4:30 PM—Breeding Sheep Judging (Main Arena)

4:00 - 6:00 PM - All Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B)

6:00 PM - Market Lamb Judging (Main Arena)

WEDNESDAY — JANUARY 14, 2026 8:00 – 9:30 AM - Poultry Move-in - Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Market Swine Sift (Exhibit Hall B) 8:00 AM - Ag Mech Project Junior & Senior Judging (Exhibit Hall B)

9:00 – 9:30 AM – Breeding Rabbit – Weigh & Sift (Exhibit Hall A); Breeding Rabbit Show following check in (Small Arena)

10:00 AM - Poultry Judging – Broilers followed by Turkeys then Poultry Showmanship (Main Arena)

12:00 - 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)

12:00 – 5:00 PM – Market/Fryer Rabbit weigh & sift (Exhibit Hall A)

1:00 - 8:00 PM - Beef Cattle Move-in (Exhibit Hall A)

5:00 PM- All Star Show (Main Arena)

6:00 PM – Homemaking Awards Presentation (Convention Center)

6:00 PM - Rabbit Showmanship (Small Arena)

THURSDAY — JANUARY 15, 2026 8:00 AM - Market Swine Judging (Main Arena)

8:00 AM—Ag Mech Silent Auction Begins (Exhibit Hall B)

6:00 AM - 10:00 AM - All Beef Cattle Move-in (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Market Rabbit Judging followed by Fryer Rabbits (Small Arena)

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)

11:00 AM - Market Steer Check in, Classification & Weight Cards due followed by Breeding Beef Heifer Check in & Classification (Exhibit Hall A)

4:00 PM— Pee Wee Swine Showmanship (or 30 min after Swine Show) (Main Arena)

6:00 - 8:00 PM - All Premium Swine must be removed

FRIDAY — JANUARY 16, 2026 9:00 AM - Market Steer Judging; followed by Carcass Steer Awards & Breeding Cattle (Main Arena)

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)

1:30 PM – Ag Mech Awards Program (Exhibit Hall B)

3:00 PM - Livestock Judging contest Registration;

4:00 PM - Followed by Judging Contest (Equestrian Arena)

4:00 - 6:00 PM - Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center) TBA – Calf Scramble (1hr after completion of Judging Contest)

SATURDAY — JANUARY 17, 2026 10:00 AM – Parade of Champions (Main Arena)

11:00 AM - Blue Ribbon Sale (Main Arena)

4:00 PM - Ag Mech Project Silent Auction ENDS (Exhibit Hall B)

2:00 - 4:00 PM - FINAL Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center)

SUNDAY — JANUARY 18, 2026 7:00 - 9:00 AM—Ag Mech projects MUST be removed from premises

