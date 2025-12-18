Nueces county is seeing a spike in flu cases and that's not the only bad news

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu cases in Nueces County have more than doubled in just one week, jumping from 179 reported cases during the week ending December 6 to 478 cases for the week ending December 13.

The spike in cases is due in part to the recent Thanksgiving Day gatherings it's mosly due to an expected seasonal spike.

The dramatic increase is part of a nationwide surge in flu cases, but health officials are particularly concerned about a new, more aggressive flu variant that appears to be driving the spike in infections.

The variant, called sub-clade "K," causes much more severe flu symptoms than typical seasonal flu strains. Adding to the concern, this flu season's vaccine does not provide protection against this particular virus.

"We haven't officially detected that strain here in our community that doesn't mean it's not here already because not all flu cases get tested in detail so there's a strong possibility that it's already here, it's a matter of us not being, not having detected it just yet," said Anita Kurian, public health director.

Health officials are also worried about upcoming Christmas and New Year's holiday gatherings, which provide viruses with increased opportunities to spread among family and friends.

The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated if you haven't done so already, health experts recommend. Additionally, practicing good hygiene habits remains crucial in preventing the spread of illness.

That means washing your hands regularly, covering your cough and sneeze, and staying home if you're sick.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!