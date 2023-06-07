Nueces County Commissioners to vote on approval of auction for tax resale properties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioners will vote on new bids for the resale of more than four dozen properties across the area.

The properties on the list were previously foreclosed and seized by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office. The properties are spread across Corpus Christi, Agua Dulce, Robstown and Bishop.

According to Nueces County Commissioners, the 49 properties were seized because of unpaid property taxes by the owner. Those listed were not initially sold at auction because they didn't reach the minimum bid amount.

Now, county commissioners will vote to approve of another auction, which will be held on July 5.

If all properties sell for their opening bid amounts, Nueces County will recover $168,961.35 in delinquent taxes, penalties and interest, in addition to at least $93,880.61 in court costs. The sheriff will earn $32,312.90 in commissions.

"What they didn’t meet is the minimum required bid when they went up for auction the first time," Kevin Kieschnick, the Nueces County tax assessor said. "Some of them have actually gone up for auction on multiple occasions. So the commissioners court has to approve a lower bid amount in order to clear these properties."

