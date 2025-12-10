Nueces County Commissioners approve appointment of new Chief Medical Examiner

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County has a new chief medical examiner — the third in the past two years.

At today's Nueces County Commissioners' meeting, the appointment of Dr. Diane-Ngam H. Trang was unanimously approved. Her annual salary will be just over $412,000.

Trang has been serving as the interim chief medical examiner since July. That's when the previous chief medical examiner, Dr. Rajesh Kannan, resigned after just 14 months on the job.

Trang also served as assistant medical examiner under Kannan.

Kannan replaced Dr. Timothy Fagen, who resigned in 2023 after just one year on the job.

When Fagen resigned in August 2023, his office had been under investigation since January 2022.

The week before Fagen resigned, 6 Investigates reported the director of operations for the medical examiner's office had submitted a letter of retirement stating he could no longer work for Fagen due to unethical behavior.

County commissioners suspended out-of-county autopsies after learning the county was not gaining any revenue from the surrounding 18 counties.

