Nueces County celebrates 8 adoptions this week, giving children forever homes for the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight families celebrated life-changing moments at the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center this week, as children found their forever homes during National Adoption Awareness Month.

The emotional day brought together families who had been waiting to complete their adoption journeys, reducing the number of children in local foster care.

"My family has adopted previously and I saw the impact that it can make on a child's life and that was our calling to help as many children as we could," Norma Gaitan said.

The Gaitan family's dream came true as they adopted a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, making their family of seven complete.

"They're great kids, unfortunately they go through so much at a young age and we're just here to support them and to love them," Luis Gaitan said.

The Seaman family also began a new chapter by adopting an 11-year-old boy, a addition that brings their family a sense of completeness.

"The moment we met him I was like, he's my son. It was such a natural connection," Michelle Seaman said.

The couple from Palacios had been wanting to start a family for years. They met their 11-year-old son at an adoption festival in Portland.

"He's just got a good heart," Noah Seaman said.

"He's a dream come true. He loves soccer, he loves spending time with us," Michelle Seaman said.

Both families are starting their new chapters right before the holidays, encouraging others to consider adoption.

"They need you and believe it or not, you probably need them just as much as they need you," Luis Gaitan said.

Currently in Nueces County, there are still 65 children legally free for adoption, ranging in age from newborn to 17 years. Each of these adoptable children is looking to become part of a loving family.

For more information on becoming a foster and/or adoptive parent, visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405.

