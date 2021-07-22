Nueces County announces rental assistance program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of hardships for Coastal Bend residents. On Thursday, Nueces County officials announced a program to address one of those hardships.

It's the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)and the goal for it is to financial assistance to cover the cost of rent and utility costs for Nueces County tenants who are behind on their rent, utility payments, and/or are at risk of eviction due to COVID-19.

Nueces County has $1,696,729.83 in available funding to provide direct assistance, which will be administered locally through the program.

Eligible uses of funds will be defined by guidance from the U.S. Treasury. Applicants who are determined to be eligible can receive assistance for past-due rent and utilities. The applicant wouldn't get the money, but rather the rental payments would be made to landlords.

Utility payments would be provided in the form of a check to the utility provider or the tenant.

The total number of months covered by the program, for both arrears and forward rent combined, may not exceed 15 months.

How do you apply?

You can go online to access an Application Portal, the link is www.nuecescountyerap.com.

If you don't have only access, visit the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche Street.

Applications will be accepted there on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Nueces County is also working on setting up application informational sessions at varying community centers.

You can also call 361-724-3085 with any further questions.

