Nueces County Animal Services hosting month-long adoption event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Animal Services in Robstown is hosting a month-long "ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE...AND A DOG" adoption event, according to a press release from the shelter.

“Our goal is to find permanent loving forever homes for all animals taken in,” Lisa Bockholt, a volunteer at the shelter said.

The event runs through the month of February.

The release states potential adopters will get reduced adoption fees, and will also receive vouchers for low cost veterinary spay, neuter and vaccination services.

Nueces County Animal services is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The release states scheduled appointments for possible adoptions are preferred.

