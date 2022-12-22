Nueces County and city of Robstown join forces to open overnight warming center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County and the city of Robstown will open a warming center at RMB Fairgrounds during the cold weather.

The warming center will open on Thursday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and remain open through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, December 25.

The RMB Fairgrounds is located at 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380.

"The warming center is available to residents of Robstown, Nueces County, and surrounding communities," said officials in a release.

Family pets are allowed, but owners must provide their food. Exotic pets will not be allowed at the warming center.

"The center will be staffed around the clock, and Police, Fire, and EMS will also be on-site," added officials.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to and from the warming center during available hours.

For more information, visit the CCRTA webpage here.