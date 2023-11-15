Nueces Co. ME identifies 17-year-old female killed in crash on Wooldridge Road

UPDATE: Tuesday 9:45 a.m. - The Nueces County Medical Examiner has released the name of the 17-year-old female killed Sunday in the single-car accident as Marissa Chavana.

___________________________

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fatal crash on the city's south side has left a 17-year-old female driver deceased after she succumbed to her injuries, officials say.

On November 12, at about 4:02 p.m., Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the area of Wooldridge Road and Manuel Lane in reference to a major vehicle crash.

"Officers arrived and located a single-vehicle crash with a 17-year-old female driver. Medics shorty arrived and were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to injuries," said CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Traffic investigators arrived at the scene of the crash to gather evidence.

It was determined the 17-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, west on Wooldridge Rd. The female driver ran the red light at Cimarron Blvd. and veered from her lane due to rainy conditions, striking a large metal power pole.

According to officials, the victim in Sunday night's crash has not been identified yet pending an autopsy from the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

