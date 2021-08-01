Nueces Co. Judge announces nursing shortage limiting hospital capacity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is asking nurses in the area for help in the Coastal Bend's time of need, as a nursing shortage is limiting hospital bed capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the delta variant.

In a release, Canales said that every staffed hospital bed in the Coastal Bend is full and can no longer accept patients.

She has reached out to state officials at Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Department of State Health Services asking for assistance, but in the meantime, she's hoping nurses "who are able and not currently working can step up and contact our hospitals to help out".

"Many nurses left the workforce during the pandemic, some due to the workload, and others due to providers which went out of business due to COVID... We truly need your help – our community is facing an enormous challenge, and nurses have ALWAYS risen to the challenge."

If you are a nurse who would like to help, you can call 859-396-8204.