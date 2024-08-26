Nueces Co. Constables law enforcement works together to enforce bus traffic safety

School buses are an important mode of transportation for kids to get to campus safely.

However, Nueces County bus drivers tell KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone that other drivers don't abide by bus traffic rules, which makes the roads dangerous for them and their students.

"They run our reds all the time," school bus driver Kathy Rokohl said. "It's very dangerous for students. You know, they may have to cross in front of us and if they're running reds, they can't see them."

Law enforcement in the area has also noticed the problem.

Nueces County Precinct Five Constables worked along with the DPS last Thursday to remind the public of the rules of bus traffic, which is to slow down and pay attention so kids can board the bus safely.

"Kids are excited to go back to school so their focus may not be on the traffic going on," DPS Public Information Officer Sergeant Harold Mallory said. "So, for our drivers out there, it is incumbent on all of us that when we see these buses on the road, we need to expect them to be making those frequent stops. Make sure you are watching for those flashing lights indicating that they are going to pick up kids."

Individuals pulled over for breaking these laws could receive a ticket between $500 - $1,200 and a suspended license if caught more than once.

To prevent this, drivers should remember to stay alert, always stop when directed, and be patient for when the buses finish their stops.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.