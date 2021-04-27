NTSB investigates deadly plane crash

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation of Saturday's deadly plane crash in Port Aransas.

76-year-old Carrol V. Jorgensen was killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed at Mustang Beach Airport.

A 42-year-old man and an 8-year-old child who were passengers in the plane survived the crash.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says they were thrown from the plane still strapped in their seats.

The debris from the fatal crash will be cleared sometime soon by the NTSB.