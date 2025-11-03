The housing market in Northwest Corpus Christi is starting to cool off after more than a year of steady growth.

Realtors say homes are staying on the market longer, with higher interest rates and an increase in available listings changing how both buyers and sellers approach the process.

Northwest Corpus Christi housing market cools as inventory climbs

Local realtor James Magill says activity has noticeably slowed compared to last year.

“Things have definitely slowed down and they’ve slowed down across the county as well,” Magill said. “We’re seeing high inventory rates across the country and especially down here in the Coastal Bend area.”

According to the Texas Association of Realtors, the median home price in Corpus Christi was $272,150 in September 2025, a 0.8% increase from the same time last year.

The most noticeable shift has been in availability. Active listings are up 23.4%, with 1,800 homes on the market compared to last September.

Homes are also taking longer to sell — averaging 83 days on the market, and a total of 117 days from listing to closing.

Magill says the growing number of options has left some buyers feeling overwhelmed by their choices.

“There are too many options from a buyer, and I hear that from them directly,” he said. “There are many options, and it could cause a bit of hesitation when it comes to making a decision.”

The months of inventory — a key measure of how long it would take to sell all available homes — rose to 6.7 months, up from 5.8 months in September 2024.

That increase is one of the highest levels seen in recent years for the area.

For sellers in Northwest neighborhoods and across the Coastal Bend, Magill recommends working closely with an experienced agent and lender to help price homes competitively.

As for buyers, he says acting quickly can still make the difference when the right home appears.

“You’ve got to truly act quick whenever you see a home at the right price and location,” Magill said. “It just takes one home that stands out amongst the others — and that’s what they’re looking for.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.