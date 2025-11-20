Northside residents react to city's $30 million park investment with mixed emotions and skepticism

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Residents in the city's historic Northside tell me they've felt ignored by the city for years. Now, the city is pouring $30 million into renovating parks in the area.

Neighbors tell me Hillcrest and Washington-Coles were thriving Black neighborhoods at one point. But now, with refineries being built in their backyards, and the Harbor Bridge displacing families out of their homes, these residents say they've felt ignored for years.

Historic Northside residents demand community input as city invests $30 million in neighborhood parks

Now, the city says it'll invest $30 million into three parks in the area.

I met with Henry Williams, a legacy in the community. This park was named after his father, who was the first Black doctor in Corpus Christi.

"It's a great historical moment. A new beginning, if you will," Henry Williams, President of Hillcrest Resident Association, said.

He says it's been a long fight to get here.

"We have been dealing with city government for many many years," Williams said.

Henry showed me where some of these new upgrades will go, which are right next to the bridge.

"We deserve to be respected," Williams said.

Northside residents have been very vocal about these upgrades. While I was at the park, a family pulled over to tell me they're not convinced if this move is actually for them.

And my Facebook has flooded with comments and messages from neighbors who say they feel the city is just throwing a bandaid on top of a larger issue.

"It's definitely long overdue. That's why I say you can't just do one thing and think it's gonna satisfy all," Sylvia Tyron Oliver said.

I met with Sylvia Tyron Oliver at Washington-Coles Park, where construction has already begun. She goes to church in this neighborhood and says she feels mixed emotions.

She's glad for some growth but says the community didn't get a chance to say what they truly needed.

"We were not involved in it. Should we have been? Absolutely," Oliver said.

Residents say they need better streets, lights, and regular cleanup — not just new playgrounds.

And after years of broken promises, Sylvia says it's not surprising some neighbors struggle to trust the city at all.

"The city at that time certainly left a bad taste in the Black community. For sure," Oliver said.

But others, like DeWayne Green, say they're ready to see what this could bring.

"Everything I did was right here. Hillcrest, Northside area," DeWayne Green, Hillcrest Native, said.

He hopes these renovations can open the door for more.

"Embrace the change, you know. For the future," Green said.

People I spoke with here say they're thankful for the investment, but what they really want is a seat at the table. They tell me they will continue to hold the city accountable so their voices don't get lost again.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

