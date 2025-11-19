North Beach access restricted Wednesday night for bridge work

A temporary lane reduction and exit ramp closure on northbound US 181 will restrict access to North Beach for several hours Wednesday night as part of the ongoing Harbor Bridge Project.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, until 6 a.m. Thursday, northbound US 181 over the new Harbor Bridge will be reduced to one main lane. The northbound Beach Avenue exit ramp will also be temporarily closed during this time.

Commuters traveling to North Beach will need to use a detour during the closure. Portable message boards will direct drivers to continue to the next northbound US 181 exit in Portland, where they can make a U-turn at Moore Avenue to access southbound US 181 back to North Beach.

Officials are urging motorists to prepare for longer travel times, follow all traffic control devices, and reduce speeds in work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

