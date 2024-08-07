Nonprofit Mission of Mercy has their own Angel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mission of Mercy has been providing free healthcare to the community for over 16 years.

The non-profit organization, located on Ayers Street heavily replies on volunteers to keep their clinic running.

One volunteer in particular, has been serving with the organization since the start of their program, seeing their transition from a mobile health clinic to a brick and mortar.

Mellenbruch has dedicated over 15 years to the organization and over 400 hours this past year alone.

“Judy comes every Tuesday, she is on time, she brings that beautiful smile - she assist our patients, with check-ins, and answers the phones and helps us with anything that needs to get done,” Mission of Mercy Executive Director Sherry Bowers said.

Sherry Bowers, nominated Mrs. Mellenbruch for being a team player and always behaving a positive attitude. She even received Mission of Mercy ‘Volunteer of the Year 2024 Award’.

“I can’t imagine that I have really been chosen for this honor because I think I just do what I say I would do, which is be here and help where I could,” Mellenbruch said.

KRIS 6 News asked Mrs.Mellenbruch what she loves about volunteering at Mission of Mercy.

“I think the people probably… both the hired staff and the volunteers have been wonderful,” Mellenbruch responded.

When asked what words Mrs. Mellenbruch lived by, she answered with a Bible verse - “I can do all things through Christ who strengths me."

Judy plans on continuing to volunteer for several years to come.

