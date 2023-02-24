Non-profit looks to help local kids during spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the local food bank. 34,000 children in the Coastal Bend are facing food insecurity.

In response to the problem, a group of women have been taking action.

The local non-profit organization, Junior League of Corpus Christi is collecting money to help provide food for children in the community who are facing food insecurity.

The group is working with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to provide nutritious meals for the week of spring break.

The president of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Andrea Gatlin, said that there is a missing component when it comes to free lunch.

She added that ordinarily, kids eat free breakfast and lunch at school, and for many those are their only two meals for the day sometimes.

"They go the entire week of spring break without any food," Gatlin said.

She and other women who are part of the group are passionate about helping local children.

The group's main focus is child welfare. They provide several programs which relate to child literacy, STEM, and child nutrition.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is asking for the community's help and support for its Spring Break Backpack Project. The goal is to fill 1,200 backpacks with food. A $17 donation will help fill one bag of food for a child in the Coastal Bend.

If you'd like to learn more or donate click here.