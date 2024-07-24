No price on safety: Finding solutions to keep kids safe on Ricardo roads

With the I-69 corridor construction in Kleberg County moving South, many residents have spoken up on some safety concerns construction has caused in recent days.

“It got our attention and it’s our number one priority right now,” Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said.

Local county officials, law enforcement, area principals, and transportation came together Monday afternoon to come up with solutions to make roads safer.

“Those barriers are too high, it forces folks to drive too close to the highway just so they can see if a car is coming. That’s a dangerous point. We need to bring those barriers down,” Madrid said.

Since Monday’s meeting, the speed limit in the area has been lowered to 45 miles per hour and signage has been put up to warn drivers of the upcoming intersection. There are also rumble strips on the road.

Madrid said he would work with local law enforcement to double fines for any Kleberg County resident caught speeding in the area.

But the work isn’t over. The county will work with TxDOT to possibly widen some roads in the area and add turning lanes.

Ricardo ISD superintendent Gina Garza shared what else might be done, including adding alternative routes to get to school for parents wanting to avoid the highway altogether.

“Having more people look at our plan at our drop off/pick up schedule, adding different routes, bus routes… all of that making sure we are looking at it from different angles to alleviate some of that traffic off the highway,” Garza said.

Garza said depending on where families live, every route will be unique to the kids. Madrid also said the county will build and pay for a central drop-off zone for Ricardo ISD kids as another option aimed at safety.

Ricardo ISD will send out an advisory to all parents letting them know what changes are made.

Madrid said you can’t put a price on safety, however, he does not want to charge taxpayers for the changes. He said he would work with TxDOT to get them to pay for any changes made to roads due to the project.

