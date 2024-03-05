NO golf cart driving on Highway 361: Here's what Port Aransas is doing

Gold cart driving on Highway 361 is illegal

Nearly 850 incidents involving golf carts last year

About 40 new 'no driving golf carts on highway' signs were placed on Hwy 361

It is and always has been illegal to drive golf carts on Highway 361 in Port Aransas. However, illegal golf cart driving on the highway still occurs. This has been a concern of people in Port Aransas for years. The City of Port Aransas recently installed about 40 new 'no driving golf carts' signs on Highway 361 in late February.

The Port Aransas Police Department (PAPD) said that last year there was 847 incidents involving golf carts, 354 citations for illegal golf cart driving on the highway, and 28 golf cart accidents that were severe enough to have been reported to the police.

Local golf cart rental business owners are big enforcers of the laws in Port Aransas.

“Of course, any rental that we give out, we do let everybody know the rules of Port Aransas. Of course, the highway is not to be driven on. We do have a lot of new improvements on the highway that do show for you not to get on the highway as well,” said Eric Contreras, the Manager of Port A Beach Buggies.

The new signage posted along Highway 361 reads, 'No golf carts on this path of HWY 361. Up to $500 fine."

Golf carts are allowed to be driven on the city streets in Port Aransas. They are to be considered as normal motor vehicles that bey the rules of the road. However, they cannot be driven anywhere south of the Avenue G and Highway 361 intersection.

“Of course, you treat this cart just like you would a regular car. Make sure you have your ID, of course no drinking and driving while we’re here," Contreras said.

With Spring Break coming up, many businesses in Port Aransas will be making sure that all of the visitors are complying with the laws. Contreras is raising his golf cart rental age of 21 during Spring Break as an extra layer of caution to try to avoid underage drinking and driving.

“Pretty much sold out already for this weekend coming up. And there’s like 25 of us here on the island. I’m pretty sure we’re all going to be sold out this weekend as well," Contreras said.

The City of Port Aransas and the Port Aransas Police Department anticipate that all the new posted signs along Highway 361 will reduce and hopefully eliminate golf cart related accidents on the highway.

A full list of the city's golf cart driving regulations can be found here.

