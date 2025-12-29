No public funeral services will be held for Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr.

There will be no public funeral services held for Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., the father of the Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

His son, Abraham "A.B" Quintanilla, III posted some details regarding his father's wishes on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Instagram Abraham "A.B." Quintanilla, III shared an update on how the family is doing since the passing of his father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr.

In his two-part video post, A.B. said his father did not want to have a funeral and wanted to be cremated. So, they will respect his wishes. Instead the family will hold a private memorial service, according to a post made on Selena Quintanilla's Official Facebook Page.

He shared that his father died in his sleep. As we reported, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. died on Dec. 13 at the age of 86.

"The one that I think about the most is my mom at this point right now, because it was hard enough for her to lose her baby but now, she's lost her husband, her life partner which is something hard for us kids to watch," Quintanilla said.

He said the causes of his father's death were not known yet but once he finds out, he will share the details.

During the Instagram post, A.B. broke down in tears several times and said his father was a public figure and the public deserved the right to know what was happening with his father.

He also described him as a "visionary".

"Talking about my father, you're talking about a visionary, a man with a dream who saw talent in his children and was able to make our dreams come true through music," Quintanilla said.

He broke down in tears and said "There's not a day that goes by that I don't miss her (Selena) and now my dad is gone."

"If the one thing I learned out of all of this is that family is first," Quintanilla said, "Family comes first and I would give anything to go back in time and I'd give whatever I have, I'd give it back just to be able to be back at home with my dad here and my sister still here."

The music producer described his father as a great man.

"If it wasn't for Abraham Quintanilla, we wouldn't have had all of these wonderful projects," he said as he wrapped up his post.

A.B. also took the time to dispel some "ugly things" about his father. He explained from the very beginning, Quintanilla said his father divided their company, Q Productions into four parts- Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., Selena Quintanilla-Perez, A.B. Quintanilla, and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga.

When Selena passed away, her husband, Chris Perez took her place in the company. Now, that Abraham Quintanilla has passed away, his wife, Marcella will take his share.

WATCH A.B. QUINTANILLA'S FULL MESSAGE:



