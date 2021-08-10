Watch
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported in Nueces County

USMC / Daniel R. Betancourt Jr. / CC BY 2.0
COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 17:43:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reports they received notification of nine COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males and five females with ages ranging in their 50’s, 60’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Comorbidities included: hypertension and diabetes. Our condolences go out to their families and friends.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District also reports 425 new cases Tuesday afternoon.

Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
