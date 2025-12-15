KINGSVILLE, Texas — After moving from Nigeria, a mother and daughter achieved a remarkable milestone Friday afternoon when they graduated together from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, supporting each other through their academic journey in a new country.

Esther and Regina Olagunju walked across the graduation stage together, with Esther earning her PhD in Environmental Engineering and Regina receiving her bachelor's degree in Industrial Management and Applied Engineering.

Nigerian mother and daughter graduate together from TAMUK thanks to community support

James Palmer, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs of TAMUK, honored the pair during the Fall 2025 commencement.

The pair's companionship proved essential during their time away from home, providing mutual support through the challenges of adapting to a new culture and academic environment.

"If she is not here, maybe I would've run back to Nigeria at a point… but knowing that I have to be strong not only for me but for her kept me going," Esther Olagunju said.

Four years after arriving in Kingsville, both mother and daughter said they made the right choice to make the university and community their home, despite experiencing culture shock initially.

Regina Olagunju credits the local community with teaching her valuable life lessons.

"One thing I am taking away from Kingsville and TAMUK in general is not underestimating the power of community, so always building your community and always taking care of your community," Regina Olagunju said.

The graduate said it won't be the last time she will be in Kingsville.

"After I graduate, I make something of myself, I plan to come back to TAMUK to also give back to the community that's helped me," Regina Olagunju said.

The Olagunju family found particular support through Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, which welcomed them into the Kingsville community and provided comfort during difficult times.

"There were times when we would be lonely, but when you get to church, somebody will ask about you or talk to you," Esther Olagunju said.

That faith and community support ultimately led them to their graduation day success.

When asked about watching her daughter graduate, Esther Olagunju's pride was unmistakable.

"I shouted my daughter, I am a proud mom," Esther Olagunju said.

Esther's plan after graduation is to return to Nigeria, while Regina has already secured a job and plans to stay in the U.S.

