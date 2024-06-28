Newly formed Texas Coastal Bend Blues Society push to help the music re-emerge

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Some musicians in the Aransas Pass community tell KRIS 6 News there's a deep-rooted history of jazz and blues in the Coastal Bend which many have forgotten. But there is a push to help the music re-emerge.

"It was pretty easy to find some blues but recently it had been more difficult,” local Celeste Trevino said.

Trevino is a spectator, someone who has an appreciation for blues music. It was special to her partner, Jak Payne, a well-known name in the blues industry. Now, she's hoping to help other aspiring musicians make their dreams come true.

"He was really well known for being a mentor to musicians in the area,” Trevino said. “We're hoping with the scholarship fund we can continue that legacy to help mentor."

The Jak Payne Scholarship Fund is one way the newly formed Texas Coastal Bend Blues Society hopes to make a difference.

The president of the group, Frank Butler said they intend to ignite the local music scene.

"Aransas Pass is a great place for the center of this to start and the Corpus Christi vicinity,” Butler said.

In fact, the Texas Coastal Bend Blues Society will be hosting the second annual Jak Payne waterfront blues festival this Saturday at Dorado's.

Bringing the blues sound back is long awaited by many fans.

"There's quite a few musicians, whether country or blues or jazz that came from Corpus Christi that are doing well, retired or passed away,” Butler said.

Now, the board of directors is on a mission to support local musicians as they work to perform at more venues and play at festivals. Ultimately going on tour, cutting records and making money.

"For $50 a band can join the Texas Coastal Bend Blues Society and we'll have their backs. All their gigs will be on our website,” Butler said.

People wanting to become a member of the Texas Coastal Bend Blues Society.