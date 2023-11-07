New Yorkers leave life behind to volunteer in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tony and Cathy Teil are taking being a winter Texan to the next level. They arrived in Port Aransas on Nov. 1 and have taken on the new role of Port Aransas Nature Preserve hosts.

Their jobs as nature preserve hosts include keeping the preserve clean, answering questions visitors' questions, and enforcing the preserve rules.

“The whole thing is to keep the preserve and the habitat in its natural form. And to leave no trace behind, just leave your footprints. Take nothing, and just leave only footprints," Tony said.

This unique position isn't like a regular job. Tony and Cathy do not get compensated for their work, and they are doing it out of pure joy and love for nature.

"Well to learn as much as possible about this area, and about the birds and about the habitat,” Tony and Cathy said.

The Teil's have always been interested in birding, and they wanted to follow the birds from New York down south for the winter.

The Port Aransas Nature Preserve team is excited to have the Teils here.

"So we thought having preserve hosts out on the trail especially on the weekends, when our staff are not working, would be helpful to encourage visitors to follow the rules and to be respectful of wildlife," Port Aransas Nature Preserve Manager Rae Mooney said.

Tony and Cathy packed up their RV and left New York in 2020 during the pandemic. Being semi-retired, they wanted to go on an adventure and explore nature in other parts of the country.

They spend their summers in Missouri running a summer camp.

Tony in Cathy will be living out of their RV in Port Aransas until March 2024. They are looking forward to meeting many visitors at the Nature Preserve over the next few months and getting a deeper understanding of nature in South Texas.

The Nature Preserve is actively hiring for the next preserve hosts for April 2024. To apply, click here.

