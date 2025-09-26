New York Life donates $2,880, 400 books to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend for local youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend received a special donation from New York Life, including a check for $2,880 and 400 books designed to support local youth aged 6 through their teens.

The book collection focuses on essential reading skills and addresses trauma-informed topics such as bullying, food insecurity, and grief—issues that directly impact many young people in the community.

"We have such a need with our youth especially with reading and learning loss post COVID. A lot of the kids don't have physical books in their hand, and it seems to help them learn a little faster and better," Kim Barrientos, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, said.

The donation represents part of a broader mission to support children's social, emotional, and academic development. New York Life's contribution aims to encourage young people to engage with physical books rather than relying solely on digital entertainment.

"We just feel it's important to get kids back in the books versus being on video games all the time." Jimmy Rivera, Managing Partner at New York Life, said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs views this partnership as another significant step in building great futures for Coastal Bend youth, addressing both educational needs and emotional support through literature.

It's truly a privilege to be able to serve this way in the community. And to be able to help children through loss," Jimmy Rivera, Managing Partner at New York Life, said.



