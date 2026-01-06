New Year's Eve fireworks activity keeps city police and firefighters busy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite fireworks being illegal within city limits, hundreds of explosive displays lit up the sky across Corpus Christi at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve.

Video from the Molina neighborhood captured the widespread celebrations that defied the city's fireworks ban. Police responded to more than 300 fireworks calls throughout the evening, though the number of citations issued has not yet been determined.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department also had a busy night responding to fireworks-related incidents. On New Year's Eve, firefighters were called to two structure fires, two fence fires, 10 trash fires and 12 grass fires, all caused by fireworks.

One citation was issued in connection with one of the structure fires.

