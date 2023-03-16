New turnaround at Nueces Bay Blvd., southbound IH 37 entrance ramp opens up for motorists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new turnaround opened Wednesday, March 15, at Nueces Bay Boulevard for motorists exiting northbound IH 37 at Stillman Avenue.

"Commuters can utilize the newly constructed turnaround to continue southbound on the Antelope Street frontage road and re-enter southbound IH 37 at the new entrance ramp," said Harbor Bridge Project officials.

"The openings signify a new milestone for Harbor Bridge Project roadworks construction," added officials.

Motorists will have additional accessibility around the SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) south interchange.

According to officials, motorists are urged to be aware of the new traffic changes and to drive slowly in the work zones.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.