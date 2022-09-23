New theatrical play is based on the life of Dr. Hector P. Garcia

Texas A &M University-Corpus Christi is staging a play based on civil rights icon Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

Garcia played a pivotal role in the Mexican American community during the 20th century.

In 2021 KRIS 6 News Anchor Pat Simon did a story on how Garcia's experiences set a course for a lifetime of tenacious battles against discrimination.

The play was created by the Department of Theatre and Dance at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Sixteen actors will be playing eighty-one roles. The play is part of the university's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Performances begin on Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The closing performance will be on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Texas A &M University-Corpus Christi Warren Theatre.

