New Texas Surf Museum opens in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Legendary Coastal Bend surfers are putting history on display at the new Texas Surf Museum in Corpus Christi.

Local surfers Pat McGee and Brad Lomax have spent a lifetime surfing. McGee had his own surf shop for many years, and now all of their vintage memorabilia is on display. However, unlike a traditional museum where you can just admire the collection, you can actually purchase anything you want at the Texas Surf Museum, from vintage surf-boards to stickers.

"The surf community up and down the gulf coast is incredible, we've had a lot of great familiar faces show up today, whether or not they buy something it's showing great support," said Gavin Snider, Director of Operations at Texas Surf Museum.

The museum is located in downtown Corpus Christi on Water Street. It is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. You can keep up with the Texas Surf Museum on social media and their website.