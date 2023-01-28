Watch Now
New tentative dates for Creekside Elementary and Cullen Place Elementary

Posted at 6:56 PM, Jan 27, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) has released new details on two of its new elementary campuses.

District officials told KRIS 6 news Cullen Place Elementary will be ready for students on Aug. 9.

Right now the new Cullen Place Elementary School is about 46% complete. It's being built at the former Cullen Middle School on Greely Drive near Airline Road. The school will serve students from Montclair, Meadowbrook and Woodlawn Elementary.

CCISD also hopes to have Creekside Elementary open by Jan. 2024.

Located at Starry Road near Yorktown Blvd., the school is about 35% complete. The $37 million school broke ground in July 2022.

