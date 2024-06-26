New skatepark opens up at West Guth Park

CALALLEN, Tx — A ribbon-cutting event was held at West Guth Park Wednesday morning to welcome the public to the brand-new skatepark.

Adam Rios, the owner and founder of local skate company Pony Boy Skate Company, says the company has been working on this project with the city for two years. The goal was to bring another park that was accessible to more local skaters.

"They needed some amenities out here, specifically at this park. So now they have the kids at the Calallen and Annaville area. They don’t have to go all the way to Cole Park now to go to skate. That's the beauty. The kids in this location needed this, and the city made it happen," said Adam Rios, Owner and Founder of Pony Boy Skate Company.

Manuel Venegas Ribbon cutting for the new skate park at West Guth Park

The park is worth $585,000, and Adam says it is already attracting attention outside of Corpus Christi. The skateboard shoe company, Vans, will be teaming up with a company called Makeshift Skateboard to hold an invitational professional and amateur skateboarding contest. Adam says the contest will help with local revenue with bars, hotels and restaurants. The upcoming event will be held in November and will unite both amateur and professional skateboarders.