New scholarship for TAMU-CC nursing program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to a local medical center, the Island University's nursing program is introducing a new scholarship.

The Corpus Christi Medical Center presented a check for $50,000 to the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The funds will support a new endowed scholarship for undergraduate students enrolled full-time in the program.

"One of the things we're so excited about is that this is a very flexible scholarship," TAMU-CC President Kelly Miller said. "So that means anyone within the college may be awarded that scholarship, or as we add additional programs in health sciences and health care, it would also be able to be utilized by those students."

Corpus Christi Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Eric Evans said it's essential to ensure the health care community grows here in the Coastal Bend.

"50 percent of the new graduates that we hire come from this university, and we don't want tuition to be a barrier to anybody," Evans said. "So we're really looking forward to starting this relationship and continuing it on an ongoing basis."

According to the university, students who apply for the Corpus Christi Medical Center Endowed Scholarship for Undergraduate Students will be required to be enrolled full-time in the TAMU-CC College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.